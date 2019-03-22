Maitreya to star in Pariyerum Perumal Kannada remake

When Pariyerum Perumal released last year, it was huge Box Office hit. Audience went gaga over the film and it minted a lot of money. Thus, it is not a surprise that the film is being remade in Kannada. The original film was helmed by Mari Selvaraj and the Kannada version will be directed by Gandhi Manivasagam, who is best known for his film Kalavani Mappillai in Tamil. The latest update is that Maitreya is all set to play the lead actor in this film.

Talking to a popular daily Maitreya said, “I consider it an honour to have been chosen to star in this remake because Pariyerum Perumal is a wonderful film that is not only hard-hitting and realistic, but also humane. This film will be set in the Mandya region in Karnataka, so, I’ve been visiting the place and speaking to the people there to get a hang of the language and the dialect. I will be starting shoot from May-end.” The actor is currently prepping for his role and he also mentioned that the remake will have modifications according to the Kannada audience.

Recently the actor was in news for dragging director Mysskin to Court on charges of duping him for money and promising him a film. But the two have now chosen to settle the differences with an arrangement. Pariyerum Perumal was produced by Pa Ranjith under his productional banner Neelam Productions. The original starred Kathir, Anandhi, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Maitreya already has three Tamil films in his kitty currently.