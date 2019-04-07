Majid Majidi’s Children of Heaven to have a Tamil remake, titled Akka Kuruvi

In Com Staff April 07 2019, 12.55 pm April 07 2019, 12.55 pm

Director Saami was known for his controversial films such as Mirugam, Sindhu Samaveli, Uyir and the likes. He had taken a sabbatical of sorts and now has announced his next. For his next film, Saami had decided to remake a beautiful Iranian film directed by Majid Majidi. The much acclaimed Iranian film released in the year 1997, Children of Heaven, is being made in Tamil with the title Akka Kuruvi. This film is bankrolled by Madras Muthu Movies along with Kanavu Thozhirchaalai who have bought the remake rights.

Daavia plays the seven-year-old sister and Maahin plays the eleven-year-old brother. Popular classic dancer Thara Jagadamba will play the role of thr mother and Senthilkumar will be seen as dad. Director Saami was quoted as saying, “I auditioned over 200 children for the role of the brother and sister and finally zeroed in on Daavia and Maahin. They have done a superb job in the film”. The film’s shoot happened for around 55 days in Kodaikanal and Poomparai. Uppal V Nayanar who had worked with Saami as a cinematographer in Sindhu Samaveli has handled the camera department in Akka Kuruvi too. Manikandan Sivakumar has done the editing and Veerasamar has taken care of the set designs.

Children of Heaven was about a brother and a sister and their adventure over a lost pair of shoes. It received widespread critical reception and was loved by all. It was nominated for the Oscars in 1998. Akka Kuruvi is slated to release this summer. This film is expected to take off the image of Saami as someone who would only make controversial films.