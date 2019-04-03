Majili couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya offer prayers at Tirumala

Lmk April 03 2019, 2.03 pm April 03 2019, 2.03 pm

Ahead of the release of Majili this Friday, the film’s lead pair and celebrity couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha offered prayers at the famous Tirumala temple on Tuesday morning. Samantha, in fact, walked all the way up from Alipiri (at the bottom of the hills in Tirupati) to the temple up the hill, while Chaitanya apparently took a car to reach the temple. Pictures of the couple at the temple have been doing the rounds on social media all through the day.

Samantha is on a career high after the rave reviews that she has received for her exceptional performance in last weekend’s Super Deluxe. She plays a devoted wife in Majili and the trailer promises a starkly different Samantha from what we saw in Super Deluxe or any of her earlier films. Majili is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

In a recent interview to Firstpost, Samantha expressed a lot of confidence about Majili and also appreciated her husband for his performance in the film. “I never had the intention of doing a film with Chaitanya post marriage. We didn't do this film just for commercial reasons. Majili is an honest film and I could feel the vibe on the sets. I’ve always wondered why our films didn’t showcase love after marriage. Just at that time, director Shiva garu came up with the script of Majili. I can say with confidence that it will be a milestone film for Chay, who has grown leaps and bounds as a performer, " said Samantha.

We have to see if Majili will make it back to back memorable weekends for ‘Sam’ after her recent Super Deluxe high.