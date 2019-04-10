Majili director Shiva Nirvana to team up with Vijay Deverakonda next?

Siddarthsrinivas April 10 2019, 2.55 pm April 10 2019, 2.55 pm

Tollywood was on a dry patch for the past few months, with not many films striking it right at the box office. But with the entry of Naga Chaitanya – Samantha’s Majili, the industry has got back on its heels as the film has tasted success both critically and commercially. Majili has been receiving tons of praise from the audiences and film critics, who have labeled it for career-best performances from both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. With both his films in Ninnu Kori and Majili working well, director Shiva Nirvana is in great demand in the industry. And now, we hear that he has just narrated a one liner to Vijay Deverakonda.

“Vijay, who recently met Shiva, heard the plot of his new story and was very excited by it. The actor has asked the director to proceed with the works and get the entire bound script ready. Though things are still in the nascent stage, developments are taking place,” says a source close to the director. If all goes well, Shine Screens, the makers of Majili themselves will be owning this project which will go on floors next year.

Vijay Deverakonda is indeed one of the busiest heroes in the industry, as he continues to sign projects left, right and center. The actor is currently shooting for his film with Kranthi Madhav, as his Dear Comrade gets ready for a release at the end of the summer. Apart from this, he has also signed a new film with director Anand Annamalai, the dialogue writer of Kaaka Muttai.