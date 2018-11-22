Majili: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha get mobbed at the railway station!

Earlier this year, real-life couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya locked horns at the box office with their respective films in U-Turn and Shailaja Reddy Alludu. While the former went on to become a hit, the latter was a disappointing venture which could not gather much.

Moving on, the couple is now shooting together for their upcoming film Majili, a romantic comedy based on post-marriage scenes. After completing the first schedule in Hyderabad, the team is now canning an elaborate railway station sequence at the Simhachalam station. As soon as Samantha and Naga Chaitanya arrived at the station, hordes of fans mobbed the pair in an attempt to catch a glimpse and take photos of the star couple. However, with heavy police protection, the shoot for the scene was completed successfully.

With high expectations riding on it, Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame is handling this project which could go on to become a special one in the careers of both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

Apart from this film, Samantha is also set to star in the remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny which will go on floors next year. She is also one of the first names in consideration for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming project with Atlee which was announced recently.