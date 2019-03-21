image
Thursday, March 21st 2019
English
Majili: Samantha Akkineni opens up about intimate scene between Naga Chaitanya and Divyansha Kaushik

Regional

Majili: Samantha Akkineni opens up about intimate scene between Naga Chaitanya and Divyansha Kaushik

Here's what Samantha Akkineni has to say on the intimate scene between Naga Chaitanya and Divyansha Kaushik in Majili.

back
Divyansha KaushikEntertainmentMajiliNaga ChaitanyaregionalSamantha AkkineniTrending In South
nextVenkat Prabhu and Eswari Rao in Vaibhav Reddy’s next under Nithin Sathya’s production

within