Majili: Samantha Akkineni opens up about intimate scene between Naga Chaitanya and Divyansha Kaushik

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are undoubtedly the most loved couple of Tollywood! The two give us couple goals every time they speak about each other. Fans were ecstatic when it was announced that the couple will be seen together in Majili, for the first time after their marriage. When the teaser released, it was an instant hit among Chay-Sam fans. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the lip-lock between Chay and Divyansha Kaushik. A lot of people wondered what Samantha would have to say about this and she finally opened up in an interview and said that both of them understand the line between reel and real life.

Talking in an interview she said, “People have to understand that Chay and me have an amazing relationship, amazing friendship and an amazing marriage. There is a line between what is acting and what is real. For me, a kiss or hug is the same thing when I'm acting. That's something I really want to tell the fans that it's the same rule for both of us. I'm married and he's married too. The differences don't make sense." Majili is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi under the banner Of Shine Screens.

Samantha and Chaitanya were previously seen together in movies like Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali. It is all set to hit the theatres on April 5, 2019.