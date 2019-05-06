Majili success: Naga Chaitanya’s wants to give chances to newcomers

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 11.05 pm May 06 2019, 11.05 pm

Naga Chaitanya or Chai as he is fondly called as has been having a good time right now with his recently released film Majili being declared a hit. The flick directed by Shiva Nirvana is appreciated for a good storyline and great performances. Majili also marked the first film after Chaitanya’s wedding to fellow actor Samantha, that the husband and wife couple was featured together on screen. The collection of the film, as per the trade pundits is expected to cross the forty crore mark soon which is an all-time high for a Naga Chaitanya film.

With that humongous success under his belt, his fans are keen to know about his next project. Looks like the actor is taking it a bit slow, weighing all the pros and cons and selecting his scripts. As of now, Naga Chaitanya has a film with his maternal uncle Venkatesh which will be a multi-starrer. The project titled as Venki Mama is produced by Suresh Babu for Suresh productions and directed by K S Ravindra. Besides Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya, Venki Mama also features Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput whose music is done by Hip Hop Thamizha.

Barring this film, Chaitanya has not signed any film although he has been listening to many scripts. Sources close to the actor said, “Naga Chaitanya is looking forward to give opportunities for newcomers as he wants variety in the stories and his roles”. The actor along with his wife was holidaying in Spain recently and the pictures of the two sharing a romantic lunch were being splashed in the social media. It is said that he will very soon be announcing about his next. Stay tuned until then.