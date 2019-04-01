Majili trailer: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer hints at an intense and emotional drama

Lmk April 01 2019, 2.07 pm April 01 2019, 2.07 pm

After impressing critics and the audience alike with her performance in the recently released Super Deluxe, Samantha will have one more release this coming Friday - Majili, co-starring her husband Naga Chaitanya and many other known support actors. It's a romance drama directed by Shiva Nirvana with music by Gopi Prasanna and Thaman (the background score). The trailer of Majili was launched on Sunday night at the film’s pre-release event (helmed by senior actors Nagarjuna and Venkatesh) and the film promises to be quite an intense, emotional experience.

Naga Chaitanya plays Poorna an alcoholic husband who goes for an arranged marriage with Meera (Samantha) after a failed love affair in his younger days with Anshu (Divyansha Kaushik). Chaitanya sports two different looks for the two stages shown in the film; the rough, brooding bearded look suits him well. He also seems to be a failed cricketer in the film and depends on his wife’s earnings to lead his daily life.

Samantha aces the emotions and expressions, on the evidence of the trailer. As a devoted wife who won’t give up on her loser husband that easily, Samantha seems to be in a completely different character zone. Aided by Chinmayi’s dubbing, Majili looks like one more quality film for ‘Sam’. Majili will have a big release this coming Friday and is expected to give the Tollywood trade something to cheer about in this dry period. The real life pair will look to notch one more reel hit.