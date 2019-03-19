Makers of Baahubali, Arka Mediaworks procure rights of this popular Indian novel

Arka Mediaworks, the production house who brought us the epic Baahubali franchise, have taken their next big step. Arka have now optioned (initial sourcing) the rights to Manu S Pillai’s award-winning novel The Ivory Throne: Chronicles of the House of Travancore, the highly riveting story of the Travancore household that is set over several decades. The makers have put together a team that will start work on the script and decide the format that it will be made in, post which they will purchase the entire rights of the book.

Excited to have optioned @UnamPillai's work #theIvoryThrone! We @arkamediaworks are so looking forward to adapting this to screen! Its retelling of a very fascinating period in Indian history! Here's hoping we can do justice to Manu's 5 years of hard work!https://t.co/D18StbkcOj — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 18, 2019

The Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar award-winning novel registered the events that took place from 1498 onwards, when Vasco da Gama made his way into Kerala in search of spices, only to create huge waves of political quarrel, confusion in the trading market and the toppling of the king’s rule. The novel, with a lot of detailing, follows the reign of Martanda Varma, leading the readers to the final tug of war between two sisters who wished to own the riches. Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, the two main men at Arka Mediaworks, believe that this is a story that needs to be told to the audiences worldwide, as they will find it to be both captivating and engaging.

At the moment, Arka Mediaworks are working on Baahubali: Before the Beginning, a web-series for Netflix. The series will feature nine episodes in its first season, throwing light on Sivagami’s (Ramya Krishnan) earlier days and her ascension to the throne of Mahishmathi. Mrunal Thakur was picked to play the younger version of Sivagami after a long array of auditions for this series, which is directed by Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru.