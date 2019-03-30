Makers of Dear Comrade to avoid clash with Suriya’s NGK

Siddarthsrinivas March 30 2019, 4.07 pm March 30 2019, 4.07 pm

According to the latest reports from the trade circle down in Tollywood, we have heard that Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming student politics drama in Dear Comrade had initially looked at the date of May 31st for the worldwide release. But the recent official confirmation on Suriya’s NGK arriving on that date has created a confusion in the camp. Currently, both Suriya and Vijay Deverakonda are stars who are not limited to their home states alone, but also enjoy a generous fan following in the neighbouring states as well. Hence, the makers of Dear Comrade are now looking at the next option of bringing the film to the screens on the 6th of June, for the Eid weekend.

An unnamed source from the distribution wing tells us, “Yes, Dear Comrade first had the idea of coming to the screens on the 31st of May. But now, it looks like the film will turn up for the Eid weekend only. The makers are releasing the film in four languages, and would like to make use of a proper window instead of battling it out with another big star.”

Directed by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, marking her next film with Vijay Deverakonda after Geetha Govindam. The actress plays the role of a cricketer in the film, which will target a lot of issues amongst the students in today’s world. We are just a few days away from the launch of the first single, which will be the same one that featured in the recently released teaser.