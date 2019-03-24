Makers of Kee assure that it will be different from Irumbu Thirai

The team of the much delayed Kee met the press in Chennai today, ahead of the planned release of the film on April 12th. The footage screened from the film was pretty impressive be it the visuals of the two songs filmed by DoP Abhinandan Ramanujam, the comedy scene with RJ Balaji or the thrilling hacking scene involving the villain and a girl (played by Anaika Soti) in a car.

The director of the film, Kalees, said that Kee has to be seen by anyone who uses smartphones and is active on social media. He added that he has taken a psychological look at how people use social media nowadays. The hero of the film Jiiva had some nice words to say about the debutant director.

“I and Kalees have been travelling with the subject of Kee over the past 5 years. He has narrated the story of the film to almost all producers and has been very positive in his outlook despite facing repeated rejections. His attitude and enthusiasm have been quite inspiring. We were the first to venture out to make a technology-based action thriller. Though Irumbu Thirai released recently, I assure you that Kee will be completely different”, said Jiiva.

Kee’s pretty heroine Nikki Galrani looked evidently slim and fit; it is said that she recently lost about 8 kilos. The result looks good, no doubt. Kee also has the popular RJ Balaji playing Jiiva’s friend; Kalees said that Balaji was very helpful and offered to bring in many actors, including Keerthy Suresh, to the film.