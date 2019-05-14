Makers of KGF2 plan massive schedules across three Indian locations!

Siddarthsrinivas May 14 2019, 10.30 pm May 14 2019, 10.30 pm

The massive success of KGF made it a brand to be followed across India, with huge attention and buzz created for the sequel. The first part of the Yash starrer released across four Indian languages, and raked in more than 250 crores worldwide, with the overwhelming business for the Kannada and the Hindi versions. After loads of discussions, look tests and auditions, the shoot for the sequel went on floors in Bangalore a couple of days ago. The makers of the film have planned a long and jam-packed itinerary for the team, with big schedules to take place across Bangalore first up, Mysore and Hyderabad next.

Some of the film’s portions will be shot across real-life locations in Mysore city, while the bulk of the Kolar Gold Field portions will be shot inside thed. Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. A source from the unit tells us, “Lot of pre-production work went into the process, before the actual shoot began. We employed a couple of schedule planners to take care of the entire agenda, as we didn’t want any delays with respect to the locations and the presence of the cast. We plan to finish a majority of the shoot by the third quarter of the year itself.”

Reports had first come up saying that Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon would be a part of the sequel, but there is no clear information on the same. In one of his recent interactions, director Prashanth Neel said that though he is sure that the film will hit the screens next year, the exact date was yet to be firmed up.