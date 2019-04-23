Makers of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi in a fix as first promotional run garners lukewarm response!

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 1.54 pm April 23 2019, 1.54 pm

Right from when the release date of the film was announced, there has been a sublime level of anticipation from Mahesh Babu’s fans for the promotional run of his upcoming film Maharshi. Slated for a worldwide release on the 9th of May, the action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally had good buzz riding on it during its period of shoot, but now, the excitement seems to have died down a bit. The main reason for the same is because of the disappointing music which has come out until now, with not even one of the songs being impressive. This, in turn, has put down the makers, who are now thinking of other ideas to take the film to the audiences in a different manner.

According to a source from the unit, “Director Vamshi was the man who was in charge of the promotions until now, but with the underwhelming response so far, producer Dil Raju has intervened and is now organizing his own think-tank for the process.” Maharshi is indeed the biggest Telugu release of the season, and such a big film arriving with zero excitement is something that the team will not want.

The team had recently wrapped up the shoot for the film and even held a small cake cutting ceremony to mark the same. Maharshi has Mahesh Babu playing Rishi, along with Pooja Hegde as the heroine and Allari Naresh in an important role. The film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the cinematography is taken care of by KU Mohanan.