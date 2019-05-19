Makers of Mahesh Babu's next in a dilemma, unable to fix the title

Siddarthsrinivas May 19 2019, 10.49 am May 19 2019, 10.49 am

Basking in the success of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu is almost ready to start working on his next film which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi who delivered a blockbuster with F2: Fun and Frustration. The pre-production and casting process for the film is underway with big names such as Vijayshanti, Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu in consideration for the supporting cast. And now, we have just been told that the team is contemplating on finalising one of two titles which have been shortlisted for the film.

"At first, it was decided that the film would be titled Sarileru Nikkevaru, being a crowd-friendly title. But then, the makers have also been considering Reddy Gari Abbayi as another title for the film," says a source in the know. Anil and his team have plans to do a photo shoot and put out a first look poster on the first day of the shoot, so fixing the title is one of their priorities for now.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's Maharshi is rocking the worldwide box office and has already broken into the 100 crore club. Though the film opened to mixed reviews, the summer holiday season and the message-driven second half have helped it gain momentum at the box office. Mahesh Babu, who is thrilled with the response to the film, has been paying visits to popular theatres, schools and colleges to connect with the fans and get to know their opinion on the film directly. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi had a stellar star cast consisting of Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu and others.