Makers of Rajamouli’s RRR get busy with the location recce up north

After the grand press meet that brushed all the rumours about RRR, SS Rajamouli and his team have been busy shooting for the final few days of the Hyderabad schedule. The team is planning to finish off this particular leg of shoot by the end of the month, after which they will be taking a short break before moving onto the forthcoming schedule, which is touted to be a long and hectic one in different parts of North India including Pune and Ahmedabad.

According to our source from the camp, we hear “While the shoot of the film is taking place at Hyderabad, Rajamouli has simultaneously sent his team members to Pune in order to scout for suitable locations. As the entire film is set in the 1920s, Rajamouli wants to film his scenes in real-life locations which would help the believability factor in a large way.” Alia Bhatt will be joining the team in this particular schedule, which is expected to take off next month. The actress pairs up with Ram Charan playing a character named Sita, and will not just be a generic heroine but an important part of the story on the whole. Huge action sequences and chase scenes are set to be filmed in this portion, which will go on for close to three months.

RRR is SS Rajamouli’s next after the blockbuster Baahubali series, with high expectations riding on it already. The film stars Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Samudhirakani and Daisy Edgar Jones. It was recently announced that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn would be seen in a special cameo in the flashback portion of the film. RRR will release on 30th July 2020, in ten Indian languages.