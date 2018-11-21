Makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy approach Allu Arjun for an exciting task

If you jot down the list of the most expected films from Tollywood in 2019, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will surely be taking the top spot. Right from the start, every little update about the film has been super exciting, including its cast members, shooting locales and the other names on board.

Boasting of a star cast that includes Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Kichcha Sudeep and others, the film has already grabbed a lot of attention. But now, there’s more excitement to be added, as we hear that Allu Arjun has been approached to provide the opening voiceover for the film. Though he will not be seen on the big screen, the makers feel that his inclusion will provide the film with a great start.

When the idea of the same was discussed with director Surender Reddy, he too found it to be a good value addition to the film. Surender has already worked with Allu Arjun in Race Gurram, the 2014 hit.

Ram Charan, who is bankrolling his father’s long-time dream project, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy turns out to be one of the most eye-catchy projects from the Telugu film industry. When it arrives in 2019, it would definitely be seen as a strong smasher of the records sets by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali-2 last year.