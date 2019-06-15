Siddarthsrinivas June 15 2019, 7.19 pm June 15 2019, 7.19 pm

Right from the start, all the shoot for Thalapathy Vijay’s next film with Theri and Mersal director Atlee has taken place across different parts of Chennai alone. Atlee first began the shoot of the film in the city, and then moved on to the specially erected set of a football stadium in the outskirts. During the pre-production stage of the film, Atlee and his team had planned to shoot the football portions in the UK, but decided against it in order to cut down on the budget. As a result, the set for the stadium was put up by art director Muthuraj and his skilled assistant technicians.

Now, the latest update has come down from the team, which tells us they will soon be flying to Delhi for a ten day schedule where some important portions will be canned. Jackie Shroff will be a part of this particular leg of shoot, which will involve some confrontation scenes between him and Vijay.

The makers of Thalapathy63 have plans set in place to unveil the title of the film along with the first look poster on the 22nd of June, marking Vijay’s birthday. Though there will only be one poster for the film on the day, constant updates are on the way from the team in the following days, which will have enough in them to keep the fans excited right until the release which is slated for the Diwali festive of 2018.