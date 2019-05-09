Malayalam actor Siddique's comments on Thalapathy Vijay irks fans

Lmk May 09 2019, 9.31 pm May 09 2019, 9.31 pm

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular actors in Kerala. His stardom in the state is right up there with the likes of Mohanlal, Mammootty and other big Malayalam stars. The star’s films invariably take huge openings there, and the likes of Mersal and Theri rocked there particularly. Vijay is someone who is celebrated for his commercial mass masala movies and his heroic image. Though he is a proven actor, his ‘star’ side is seen more prominently in his recent films. Veteran Malayalam actor Siddique thinks that Vijay is just a big star and not a great actor. These controversial comments by him have ruffled Vijay fans on social media. This is what Siddique said while talking to a Malayalam portal; excerpts below,

“The Malayalam industry is lucky that we have the two big Ms - Mammootty and Mohanlal, both of whom are superstars as well as great actors. Whereas, other industries like Tamil have a different scenario. Vijay may be a big superstar, but he is not a super actor. It is his stardom that drives his position in the industry. However, I believe Kamal Haasan is a good actor and a superstar”, said Siddique without mincing words.

Malayalam actor Hareesh Peradi who shared the screen space with Thalapathy in Mersal has come out in support of the star, calling him a fine actor too. He posted a detailed note on his FB page.

Whatever said, such comments aren’t going to stop the rise of the 44-year-old superstar, who is now busy with the shooting of ‘Thalapathy 63’.