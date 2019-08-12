In Com Staff August 12 2019, 4.05 pm August 12 2019, 4.05 pm

Ever since the 66th National Awards for films have been announced, there is a lot of uproar in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry. Malayalam megastar Mammootty’s fans feel that the actor should have got the Best Actor award for director Ram’s Peranbu. Not able to tolerate the fact that the actor has not received the award, they started attacking the awards jury chairman Rahul Rawail. They have filled his social media page with a lot of trolls and negative talks. They even created hashtags like #justiceformammootty and #peranmbudeservesit, questioning the decision of the jury, with a lot of ‘hate mail’ also sent directly to the jury behind the 2019 National Film Awards.

Completely annoyed by all these, Jury Chair Person Rahul Rawail sent a message to Mammootty to stop his fans from all these hate messages and trolls. His message reads, “‘Hi Mr.Mammoty. There has been a lot of 'hate mail', that too extremely nasty, that I have been receiving from your fans, or so-called fan clubs, as to why you were not given the National Award as Best Actor for the film 'Peranbu'. Let me set the record straight: Firstly, NOBODY HAS THE RIGHT TO QUESTION A JURY DECISION. Secondly, your film 'Peranbu' had been REJECTED by the Regional Panel and hence did not contend in the Central Panel. Your fans and/or devotees should stop fighting a lost cause. ‘Never question a Jury!"