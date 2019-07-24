Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade is the talk of the town currently. The film is all set to see the hit pair of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna coming together once again. Written and directed by Bharat Kamma, it is all set to see a release on this Friday and the anticipation levels have crossed the roof. Recently, it was even announced by Bollywood producer Karan Johar that he would be remaking this film in Hindi. Thus, no doubt, the buzz around this film is insane. As fans are gearing up to see Vijay in Dear Comrade, the actor has now unveiled another song from the film! Titled 'Mama Chudaroo', the song is all about celebration, love and friendship!
Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to unveil the song and said that it’s a happy and celebratory song about friends and the bond of friendship. This is yet another song where we see a group of people after the ‘Canteen Song’. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika look absolutely dashing in their traditional clothes and we must say, they have completely nailed the steps! The song is sure to lift your mood and make you remember all your fun college days with friends. There are 8 songs in total in the album, so it will be interesting to see which ones actually make it to the film. Vijay also shared a few stills and wrote that the team is proud of one another and overwhelmed by the massive love and support from the fans. To celebrate this joy, this happy and celebratory song was shared by him! Watch the song here -
Vijay will be seen playing a student leader with a Communist background, whereas Rashmika will be seen playing the role of a cricketer. This film is being produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and C. V. Mohan under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.