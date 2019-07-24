In Com Staff July 24 2019, 9.11 pm July 24 2019, 9.11 pm

Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade is the talk of the town currently. The film is all set to see the hit pair of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna coming together once again. Written and directed by Bharat Kamma, it is all set to see a release on this Friday and the anticipation levels have crossed the roof. Recently, it was even announced by Bollywood producer Karan Johar that he would be remaking this film in Hindi. Thus, no doubt, the buzz around this film is insane. As fans are gearing up to see Vijay in Dear Comrade, the actor has now unveiled another song from the film! Titled 'Mama Chudaroo', the song is all about celebration, love and friendship!

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to unveil the song and said that it’s a happy and celebratory song about friends and the bond of friendship. This is yet another song where we see a group of people after the ‘Canteen Song’. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika look absolutely dashing in their traditional clothes and we must say, they have completely nailed the steps! The song is sure to lift your mood and make you remember all your fun college days with friends. There are 8 songs in total in the album, so it will be interesting to see which ones actually make it to the film. Vijay also shared a few stills and wrote that the team is proud of one another and overwhelmed by the massive love and support from the fans. To celebrate this joy, this happy and celebratory song was shared by him! Watch the song here -

A happy song. A song of celebration. A song of friendship.#DearComrade Enjoy 😊 https://t.co/yCbnpZquPB — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 24, 2019

Mood in Team #DearComrade right now - We are proud of each other, grateful for the massive love you all are showing us, bookings are on 🔥 and we want to share this joy with a happy celebratory dance song... pic.twitter.com/JkDyKUIl1a — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 24, 2019