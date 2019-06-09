Siddarthsrinivas June 09 2019, 11.19 am June 09 2019, 11.19 am

Fans of Malayalam superstar Mammootty finally got what they wanted on Saturday morning, as the first look poster of Mamangam was launched by the team. Directed by M. Padmakumar, the film is a period drama that also has Prachi Tehlan, Prachi Desai, Unni Mukundan and Malavika Menon in supporting roles. Mamangam is based on the historic festival that took place at the banks of the Bharathapuzha river in Kerala, where warriors from all around the country had come down to fight against each other in a war for superiority.

The first look poster which has come out shows Mammootty clad in the attire of a proper Keralite warrior, with long hair that has been tied up neatly. With a sword and a shield, we see him running forward towards the opposition, with a strong stare on his face. Apart from him, we see few characters from the supporting cast too, being engaged in warfare. Mammootty is reportedly said to be playing an effeminate character in the film, something that he has bravely picked up and also one that gives him loads of space to experiment as an actor. He has put in tons of effort for the war sequences, which are undeniably going to be the highlight of the film.

Mamangam first look: Mammootty’s warrior drama looks absolutely genuine and exciting!

Though Mamangam was delayed due to various issues including a change of the director, the film is now on track for a worldwide release in the final quarter of the year. The makers have now made it clear that the film will hit the screens in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, making it the first Malayalam film to have a simultaneous release across four languages.