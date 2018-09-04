Mammootty to lock horns with Jayam Ravi in Thani Oruvan 2?

3 years after the release of the blockbuster Thani Oruvan, the Jayam brothers had announced the sequel of the film that will be going on floors by the end of the year. Actor Jayam Ravi will be washing his hands off the action thriller Adanga Maru, and will quickly complete a romantic comedy with a debutant before starting his work on the sequel.

And now, there’s an exciting hunch about the cast of the film. According to the reports in Kollywood, the makers have approached Mollywood star Mammootty to play the villain in the film opposite Jayam Ravi. As the first part had Arvind Swami making a huge mark in the shoes of Siddharth Abhimanyu, director Mohan Raja just has to find a bigger, better option and has seemingly set his eyes on the legendary actor.

Mammootty is now busy filming for Madhura Raja, a family entertainer which will hit the screens the next year. Simultaneously, he is shooting for Yatra – the biopic of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He is also looking forward to the release of his Oru Kuttanadan Blog – a lightweight emotional drama which had been pushed from its initial date due to the floods in Kerala.