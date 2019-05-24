Mammootty to play the role of Kerala Chief Minister in One

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 9.09 pm May 24 2019, 9.09 pm

It is well known that director Santosh Vishwanath’s next after Chirakondinja Kinavukal, will have Mammootty in the lead. This film will be scripted by the Bobby-Sanjay duo and it will also have Vishnu Unnikrishnan in a pivotal role. Reports state that the film has been titled One and that Mammootty will be seen as the Chief Minister of Kerala. Although not much is known about the cast, Renji Panicker and Sreenivasan have been brought on-board to play supporting roles in the film. A media report states that the film is based on the discussions that happened between the Kerala CM and a youth played by Vishnu Unnikrishnan.

Several reports state that the film will show Mammootty as an inspirational character and talk about how a CM should be in the present day. It is also the first time that the actor will be working on a script by Bobby and Sanjay. The duo’s last script was for Uyare, which became a blockbuster hit. The pre-production for One is currently on and hopefully, an official word on the film’s shooting dates will be out soon. Renji Panicker will be playing the role of Mammootty’s best friend. It will be interesting for fans to see Mammootty playing such a powerful role. He will be seen in a political role once again, after his Telugu movie Yatra, in which he played the role of YS Rajashekar Reddy.

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming film Maamaankam. This film has been made on a budget of Rs 50 crores and is a historical based on a warrior.

This film is being helmed by Padma Kumar and has four heroines - Prachi Desai, Prachi Tehlan, Malavika Menon and Abhirami V Iyer. Mammootty also has Unda and Pathinettam Padi, in his kitty. While Unda is being directed by Khalid Rahman, Shankar Ramakrishnan is helming Pathinettam Padi.