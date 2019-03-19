image
Tuesday, March 19th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mammootty’s Pathinettam Padi will be nothing short of a riveting campus drama!

Regional

Mammootty’s Pathinettam Padi will be nothing short of a riveting campus drama!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   March 19 2019, 2.38 pm
back
AH KaashifAR RahmanAthirapally fallsCentral TravancoreJohn Abraham PalakkalMammoottyPathinettam PadiShankar Ramakrishnan
nextVishnu Vishal inks three-film deal with leading Bollywood production house

within