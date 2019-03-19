Mammootty’s Pathinettam Padi will be nothing short of a riveting campus drama!

No teaser or trailer, not even a poster. All that was needed to bring up the buzz on Mammootty’s upcoming action drama Pathinettam Padi, was a single still of the actor from the sets of the film. On Sunday night, Mammootty shared a picture of himself standing in front of the Athirapally falls, clad in a casual black and white attire with his hair tied into a ponytail. The actor plays a character named John Abraham Palakkal, a professor from the Stanford University.

Right from the start, Pathinettam Padi is a project that had pinned all the attention to itself. The Shankar Ramakrishnan directorial is an action-packed campus drama that will have Mammootty in a pivotal, extended guest appearance. According to a source in the know, “The film will follow the events that take place between a group of youngsters, who get caught in a cobweb of trouble, only to find peace when Mammootty’s character enters the scene. It will be packed with a ton of tension and thrills, with surprises at every turn.”

As Mammootty’s character of John is based out of Central Travancore, fans can expect the actor to speak in the same dialect of the surroundings. Contrary to usual cameos, his character here will have enough space for humour, action and a good load of emotions as well. AR Rahman’s nephew AH Kaashif is the composer for this project, and is said to have a come up with a grand score that will add huge value to the film. Reports have been flowing around that Prithviraj, Arya and Tovino Thomas will be seen in little guest appearances, but there is no official word on their inclusion yet. If all goes well, Pathinettam Padi will hit the screens in the third quarter of the year.