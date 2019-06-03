Siddarthsrinivas June 03 2019, 11.13 pm June 03 2019, 11.13 pm

After striking it big with terrific performances across different industries in films such as Yatra, Peranbu and Madura Raja, Mammootty was set for another good outing at the Mollywood box office this Eid, with his cop drama Unda. But to the sudden disappointment of his fans, reports have come in stating that the film has been pushed by a week, with June 14th being the new release date. As Unda has been extensively filmed with the forests of Kerala, the film is caught up in legal trouble, as discussions with the respective boards and the censors are still taking place.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai says, “The Kerala High Court has now made it clear that the CBFC has to take the final call as the case for Unda was filed for filming inside a reserve forest without proper permission. A lot of films do that and escape by paying the fine. I am guessing the same will follow for this film as well. Apart from that, there are three notable releases this week which are Virus and Thottapan and Thamasha. The former has a fantastic cast and carries a great buzz, so the postponement could avoid the clash too. On 14th, there is not much of competition looking at the status right now. So this could turn out to be a good move for the team.”

Khalid Rahman of Anuraga Karikkin Vellam fame has written and directed the film, projecting it with a big star cast that includes Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Dileesh Pothan and others. The film will focus on the events that take place when a squad of police officers led by Mammootty is posted in the Naxalite regions of Kerala.