Man asks Chinmayi to marry Vairamuthu; check out the singer's reply to him!

In Com Staff April 15 2019, 6.20 pm April 15 2019, 6.20 pm

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada is indeed undergoing a tough phase of her life as her accusation against veteran lyricist and writer Vairamuthu has turned her life into a different direction. She was recently banned from the Dubbing Union headed by actor Radharavi and her ban is yet to be revoked. The MeToo movement gained attention in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu, with Chinmayi's shocking revelation when she accused Vairamuthu of sexually assaulting her and trying to hit on her. Her comments against him took the Kollywood audience by shock.

Chinmayi not only shared her own experiences but also helped in bringing out many other darker incidents to light, that were faced by other women in the society. She acted as a crusader in the MeToo movement and maintained the anonymity of women who didn't want their names to come out in this controversy. In an unfortunate note, Chinmayi is at the receiving end who is being abused by many people on social media. The mass mentality in this issue has been a worrying factor as most of them think that the talented singer is making unnecessary accusations for publicity.

One of the comments that shocked Chinmayi's supporters and well-wishers was when a guy asked her to marry Vairamuthu and put an end to the controversy. This comment looked meaningless and dumb at the same time and the mentality of the mainstream people is questionable. Chinmayi replied to his tweet and said that she isn't interested in his idea. While all these are happening around Chinmayi, one could only hope that proper justice is served soon.