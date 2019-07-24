In Com Staff July 24 2019, 5.04 pm July 24 2019, 5.04 pm

Just recently, the Maari 2 director Balaji Mohan revealed that he is venturing into feature film production, under his own home banner Open Window. He also revealed that this film would be co-produced by him and more details would be given out soon. Now, the director has announced that this feature film will be called Mandela and it will be presented by Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment! Not just that, he has also announced that the film will have Yogi Babu and others in the cast! Now, this surely is exciting news. From the looks of it, it seems like Yogi Babu may be the lead actor in this project.

Along with this happy news, the director also shared the first look of this film and from what we can understand, it has something to do with a barber as it showcases a hair-cutting scissors and a comb. Thus it may mean that Yogi Babu will be playing a barber in this film. Many on Twitter believe that Mandela must have been used to be a play on the Tamil word Mandai, which translates to 'head'. This project has gone on floors today, July 24th and needless to say, anticipation levels are already very high. Mandela is being directed by debutante Madonne Ashwin. This movie has music by Bharath Shankar and cinematography by Vidhu Ayyana.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu is also busy with a lot of other projects. While two of his films recently released, the comedian-turned-hero is currently in huge demand. He will also be seen in biggies like Vijay’s Bigil, Petromax, Jyothika’s Jackpot, and many other movies. Let’s see how this one turns out for both Balaji Mohan and Yogi Babu. We hopefully will get to know more about the cast and crew members of this project, soon! Stay tuned…