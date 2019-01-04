Mani Ratnam considers big Bollywood names for his next!

The phenomenal success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam truly put Mani Ratnam back on the map of most wanted directors, with his next film being much sought-out. Though the director was quick to announce a production venture, fans have been keeping a tab on his directorial which is still taking baby steps. After going through names such as Vijay, Vikram, STR, and Jayam Ravi, Mani Ratnam is now looking at the possibilities of bringing in Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan into his film.

Aishwarya Rai, who has already worked with Mani Ratnam in his classics such as Iruvar, Raavanan, and Guru is likely to greenlight her way into the project considering her rapport with the director and also her idea of being extremely choosy about her films these days. Reports in Kollywood suggest that this film will be an onscreen adaptation of the epic novel Ponniyin Selvan penned by Kalki.

Mani Ratnam has been in love with the idea of taking this book to the big screen for a long time, so much that he wrote a part of his Chekka Chivantha Vaanam with episodes from the series. The director has been working on the script of the adaptation for a long time along with his writer friend Siva Ananth, and is expected to make an official announcement very soon.