In Com Staff June 19 2019, 11.47 pm June 19 2019, 11.47 pm

Legendary director Mani Ratnam was currently in the news due to his recent health issues. While many reported that the director had suffered a cardiac arrest, the director blatantly refuted those rumours and said that he was only in the hospital for a routine check-up. Now, his wife Suhasini Maniratnam has posted a few pictures of him and we must say, he has never looked better! Suhasini took to Twitter to say that Sadhguru had joined Mani Ratnam today for a round of golf. She shared two pictures of them on the golf course and wrote that she was pleased about the fact that Sadhguru could join them for the sport.

The actress had also earlier posted that her husband is completely fine and has returned to work. And, after seeing these pictures, we are even more sure that he is fit as a fiddle. Mani Ratnam is currently busy with the pre-production work of his mega film Ponniyin Selvan. As already known, this film is the adaptation of the Tamil historical novel Ponniyin Selvan. Reports state that the shooting for this will start by this year end itself. We had also earlier reported that popular actor Elango Kumaravel had been roped in to be one of the scriptwriters for this movie. Apart from him, it is being said that Mani Ratnam is leaving no stones unturned in order to rope in the best of the best in the industry, for this project. Whether it is the cast or crew, we can only expect the top people to be there in this film!

Here's Suhasini Maniratnam's tweet:

guess who partnered in golf this morning. ...mani and satguru.....I am so pleased — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) June 19, 2019

guess who partnered in golf this morning. ...mani and satguru.....I am so pleased — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) June 19, 2019