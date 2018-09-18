Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is all set to rock and roll!

All decks are now cleared for the Mani Ratnam directorial Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which has been censored with a UA certificate. Despite many characters and the director’s films usually having a long runtime, the certificate indicates a total length of only 143 minutes.

After unmasking just two songs at the audio launch, the makers have been upping the excitement on social media platforms by putting out the rest of the album, one track at a time. The fourth song Kalla Kalavaani was launched this afternoon. Pictured on STR and Dianna Erappa, it is a stylish number sung by Shakthisree Gopalan and Lady Kash.

According to a source from the team, AR Rahman has composed a total of 7 tracks for the album. The rest of the songs will be released in the forthcoming days leading up to the release of the film on the 27th of this month.

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes STR, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Prakash Raj Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh and Dianna Erappa, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam comes off as an action drama that focusses on the in-house conflict between 3 brothers who belong to a gangster family.