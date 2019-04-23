  3. Regional
Mani Ratnam's hug and kiss, Mohan Raja's tears: Shankar 25 Party Night Details!

Regional

Mani Ratnam's hug and kiss, Mohan Raja's tears: Shankar 25 Party Night Details!

Twenty-five fully wrapped gifts were given to commemorate Shankar's 25 years of experience in the film industry.

back
Mani RatnamMohan RajaShankarTrending In South
nextJunior artiste Krishna Devi files petition against Atlee for verbal misconduct

within