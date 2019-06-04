In Com Staff June 04 2019, 11.36 pm June 04 2019, 11.36 pm

It is well-known that ace director Mani Ratnam will be bankrolling a film under his banner of Madras Talkies, with Vikram Prabhu, Madonna Sebastian and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead. This film, which has been titled Vaanam Kottatum, is being directed by his former assistant, Dhanasekharan. Reports state that Madonna will be seen playing the love interest of Vikram Prabhu while Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen playing the role of his sister. Now, our sources close to the film’s development team have informed us that the shooting for the film will begin in mid-July! An exact date is not known yet.

Our source revealed, “Dhanasekharan’s film Vaanam Kottatum will go on floors by mid-July. An official announcement regarding this will be made by the makers soon.” According to several reports, Radhika and Sarath Kumar have been signed up as well, to play supporting roles in this film. Interestingly, it has been more than 20 years since the couple has been paired up on-screen! Govind Vasantha of 96 fame has been roped in to compose the tunes for this film and cinematography is by Abhiyum Naanum fame Preetha Jayaraman. Not many know that this film was supposed to be directed by Mani Ratnam but due to his prior commitments for Ponniyin Selvan, he decided not to.