Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Aadhi Pinisetty shares that he was approached to act!

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 7.56 pm May 11 2019, 7.56 pm

Director Mani Ratnam's last film, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was a super hit at the box office that had an exciting star cast including STR, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dayana Erappa, Prakash Raj, and others. Following the success of the film, the ace filmmaker started working on his next project which happened to be the historical epic, Ponniyin Selvan. Based out of the historical novel book penned by Kalki, this is considered as Mani Ratnam's dream project.

The team is currently on location hunt and also side by side working on the fine-tuning of the script. The film promises to boast some big names in the star cast as the scale of the story demands such actors. Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Keerthy Suresh are said to play the main leads, while the rumoured supporting cast includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Sathyaraj, and others. It has now been revealed that actor Aadhi Pinisetty of Eeram and Kochadaiiyaan fame was approached to play an important role in the film. However, the promising actor couldn't take up the project due to his other commitments.

In one of his recent interviews, Aadhi shared that he got an offer to act in Ponniyin Selvan but couldn't sign it due to non-availability of dates. Aadhi will be seen pairing Keerthy Suresh in acclaimed director Nagesh Kukunoor's Telugu film which is said to be a sports drama. Aadhi will also be seen as an athlete in a new Tamil film, directed by debutante Prithvi Adithya.