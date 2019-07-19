In Com Staff July 19 2019, 7.50 pm July 19 2019, 7.50 pm

It is already well-known that ace director Mani Ratnam is bankrolling a film under his banner, Madras Talkies, with Vikram Prabhu, Madonna Sebastian and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead. This film, which has been titled Vaanam Kottattum, is being directed by Dhana. For a long time, people have been wondering when the film will start rolling and finally the announcement has been made! It has been revealed on Twitter that the film went on floors on Friday. But what’s even more interesting is that the movie will also star Shanthnu and Velaiyilla Pattathari fame actor Amitash Pradhan! Now, that’s an exciting addition to the cast.

Earlier, we had reported that Radikaa and Sarathkumar have been signed up as well to play supporting roles in this film. This too has been confirmed by the tweet announcement today. It has also been revealed that Sid Sriram is composing the music for this film. He replaced Govind Vasantha of 96 fame and this will be the first time he's composing music for a movie. The cinematography for this flick is by Abhiyum Naanum fame Preetha Jayaraman. Apart from producing this film, Mani Ratnam has also penned the script for it. Not many know that the film was supposed to be directed by Mani Ratnam but due to his prior commitments for Ponniyin Selvan, he decided not to. It is being reported that Madonna is paired opposite Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Rajesh plays his sister.

