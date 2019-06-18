Antara Kashyap June 18 2019, 11.26 am June 18 2019, 11.26 am

Veteran director Mani Ratnam recently was in the middle of a hoax when a Twitter user broke that the filmmaker was admitted in the Chennai Apollo hospital due to cardiac problems. This especially created a scare on Twitter as the director had suffered a cardiac arrest during the shoot of the 2004 film Yuva. His PR representative, however, confirmed the director went to the hospital only for a routine checkup and was healthy. On Sunday, his wife and actress Suhasini Mairatnam took to Twitter to explain that there was no such case, and he was working on his next venture with the same gusto.

Suhasini Maniratnam tweeted that her husband enjoyed a roti and mango pickle meal and went to work at 9.30 a.m. that morning to "add more spice to his script". The tweet was her way to hush up rumours about the director's sickness and to establish that he is working in full speed for his upcoming project.

Check out Suhasini Maniratnam's tweet:

my husband went to work at 9.30 am this morning...I had a work shop for naam women at home...rupa a naam trust coach brought yum roti and mango pickle..he loved it and went back to office to add more spice to his script... — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) June 17, 2019

Suhasini also tweeted pictures of the women who made the meal and thanked them as Mani Ratnam enjoyed the meal.

thank you rupa for adding more spice to our lives!!! mani loved the sweetanho pickle that u taught our naam single women today pic.twitter.com/z3diey2A9m — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) June 17, 2019

Mani Ratnam is currently working on a period drama called Ponniyin Selvan and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has confirmed that she will be a part of the film. At an interview, Aishwarya said, “Mani (Ratnam) hasn’t formally announced it yet but the word is out so I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I will always be more than thrilled, excited and overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani. So yeah, that’s happening,”. His last film was a Tamil gangster drama Chekka Chivanta Vaanam. The last Bollywood film he directed was OK Jaanu starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor but it didn't get as much acclaim as it's Tamil original OK Kanmani.

Despite popular company Lyca Production backing out of the project, Mani Ratnam is trying hard to make his dream project work. He is reportedly in talks with Reliance Entertainment. Ponniyin Selvan will be based on the Tamil epic of the same name written by Amarar Kalki. Suhasini Maniratnam was last seen in Abhiyum Anuvum, a bilingual romantic drama directed by BR Vijayalakshmi.