Manje Bistre 2 trailer is packed with comedy, watch here!

Punjabi films have always been a feast to the eyes for one and all. Be it for the pure entertainment it provides, the kind of subject matter it indulges in and the upbeat tracks that make us groove; Punjabi movies are LIT. Recently, the biggest film franchise ‘Manje Bistre’ has been making a lot of news. The makers have treated their fans with a lot of bright and vibrant stuff by sharing the posters, character posters, songs, challenges etc. And the kind of response and love they have garnered is simply impeccable!

Now, the much-awaited trailer of Manje Bistre 2 has been released. The plethora of Punjabi artists in one frame, once again, is a feast to the eyes. The makers have released the trailer on the official YouTube channel of Saga Music, and within no time it has become the talk of the town. The audiences are going gaga over this, and are showering the artists, and the entire team with positive comments. The film has already gained a lot of popularity, amongst netizens, with the release of the film’s title track, and second track ‘Current’. The social media is flooded with short dance videos and dialogues of the film.

Talking about the film’s trailer, it gives a sense of nostalgia right at the beginning when we see Sadhu Halwai missing the arrangement of a wedding in Punjab, and the comic punches which make your burst with laughter. A tractor moving on the streets of Canada to collect ‘Manje Bistre’, meaning beds and beddings, for the wedding is truly a sight.

Manje Bistre 2 is the second franchise of the blockbuster film Manje Bistre which was released in April 2017. Expectations are mounting, and are positive that this sequel is going to make people laugh harder. It is produced by Gippy Grewal, under his home production Humble Motion Pictures. The music of the film will be released by Saga Music. Directed by Baljit Singh Deo, Manje Bistre 2 is going to hit the silver screens on the 12th of April, 2019.

(Picture Courtesy: Ghaint Punjab)