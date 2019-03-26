Manje Bistre 2: You won't stop swooning over the romantic rendition 'Zubaan'

Manje Bistre 2, the upcoming Punjabi film is most definitely a much-anticipated one. Audiences across the globe are showering their precious love on all the film’s artists, the songs, the film’s trailer, and anything and everything which is being released by the makers of this film. Gippy Grewal and Simi Chahal, paired opposite each other for the first time, are truly enthralling the audiences and their fans with their on-screen appearance. The two have, of late, made everyone dance to the tune of their track ‘Current’ which was released after the release of the film’s title track.

The makers have, on Monday, released the new track, titled ‘Zubaan’ from the film. The song is purely a romantic track, which instantaneously touches the strings of one's heart. The beautiful lyrics and the soulful melody of the song is a heart-winning combination!

Manje Bistre 2 is the second franchise of the blockbuster film Manje Bistre which was released in April 2017. Expectations are mounting, and are positive that this sequel is going to make people laugh harder. It is produced by Gippy Grewal under his home production Humble Motion Pictures. The music of the film will be released by Saga Music. Directed by Baljit Singh Deo, Manje Bistre 2 is going to hit the silver screens on the 12th of April, 2019.