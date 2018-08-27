Manjima Mohan can't stop gushing about Nayanthara and Kolamavu Kokila!

Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila is going from strength to strength at the TN box office. In 9 days, the film has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark in the state and can be called a blockbuster success. A women-centric film getting a TN theatrical share of more than Rs 10 crore is no mean feat indeed.

Meanwhile Nayanthara's junior from Kerala, Manjima Mohan recently saw the film and couldn't stop raving about it on social media. This is what Manjima's message about CoCo reads,

"Watched #Kolamaavu Kokila finally! No words to express! Nelson, I'm so happy for you! You have given us a superb film. This movie made me laugh, cry and have goosebumps throughout. Congratulations on your superhit movie and I am sure many more to come. Related Nothing marvellous about Captain Marvel's new look If Loveratri doesn't work, Aayush Sharma to become a mantri? Pics: STR dubs for his special cameo in Kaatrin Mozhi Ani take a bow! You killed it especially Gun in Kadhal!!! Shiva sir breathtaking visuals!! Lyca Productions for encouraging good scripts and finally the star who stole the show, Nayanthara you are a true inspiration to all the women. Hats off! #coco a must watch."

Manjima is currently a part of Devarattam, directed by Muthaiah and co-starring Gautham Karthik. She’ll be looking to bag her 2hit in Tamil after her successful debut Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada.