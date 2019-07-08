In Com Staff July 08 2019, 5.10 pm July 08 2019, 5.10 pm

All babies are cute and we love it especially more when celebrities touch our hearts with pictures of their new cubs. Recently, Kannada star Yash, of KGF fame, had won hearts through his new-daddy tweets. The actor's devotion to his months-old daughter Ayra begins to show in just about two pictures and Twitter had been gushing till the naming ceremony; Yash even obliged his fans with a small montage of the event. Now, Tamilians going gaga over Ashwin Kakamanu's heartfelt tweet about his newborn daughter.

Avira Ruby Kakumanu was born 1 week earlier than expected, right on her father's birthday. Ashwin – the memorable Balakumaran - seems to have obliged to the laws of nature and handed his soul over to his daughter, at first sight. “All the cliches are true,” wrote the adoring daddy, “A switch goes off in your heart and your eyes start tearing up when you hold your baby for the first time.”

What has made this special for the Mankatha actor is that his daughter now shares his birthday-which means that the household now has to buy only one cake for the occasion and Ashwin probably knows who the boss of that cake is going to be. “For the rest of my life I will make my way out to cherish this day for being extra special and celebrate our birthdays together!” wrote Ashwin.

The actor then goes on to commend his wife, whom he had married in 2016 and added that he hopes that they find the strength needed to help guide and look after their firstborn well. Ashwin, who had featured in the noted web series Nila Nila Odi Vaa, will next be seen in the upcoming fantasy movie Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai, alongside Bollywood actor Abhay Deol.