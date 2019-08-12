Actress Chaya Singh shot to fame in Kollywood with that energetic groovy number Manmadha Raasa from Subramania Siva’s film Thiruda Thirudi with Dhanush as the lead. She was expected to make it big but somehow the talented actress could not reach the top echelons in the industry. She was later seen in peripheral roles in films like Idhu Kadhirvelan Kaadhal, Uyirae Uyirae, Power Paandi, Ulkuthu, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal and Pattinapaakkam to name a few. She has now been roped in to do an important role in director Sundar C’s film which has Vishal as the hero. Tamannaah plays the lay lead in the film and recently she mentioned that she completed her portions for this flick.
Meanwhile, our sources give details about the inclusion of Thiruda Thirudi actress in the Sundar C film which is yet to be titled. They say, “Recently Chaya Singh was signed to play an important role in the film. The details of her character are yet to be known, but it is very crucial to the progress of the film”. The unit also brought on board Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi to play one of the lady leads in the film. Having completed most of the shooting, the team is in its final leg trying to wrap up the talkie portions.Announcement about the title, the cast members and other details are expected to be made soon through social media platforms. It is also suggested that a very prominent celebrity will be revealing all the details about the film through social media. Coming to Chaya Singh, the actress who has married TV actor Krishna has a few films in various stages of production. They have Thamizhselvan with Vijay Antony and Maha with Hansika in the pipeline. We wish the talented actress gets more films to demonstrate her acting talents.Read More