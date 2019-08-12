In Com Staff August 12 2019, 4.04 pm August 12 2019, 4.04 pm

Actress Chaya Singh shot to fame in Kollywood with that energetic groovy number Manmadha Raasa from Subramania Siva’s film Thiruda Thirudi with Dhanush as the lead. She was expected to make it big but somehow the talented actress could not reach the top echelons in the industry. She was later seen in peripheral roles in films like Idhu Kadhirvelan Kaadhal, Uyirae Uyirae, Power Paandi, Ulkuthu, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal and Pattinapaakkam to name a few. She has now been roped in to do an important role in director Sundar C’s film which has Vishal as the hero. Tamannaah plays the lay lead in the film and recently she mentioned that she completed her portions for this flick.