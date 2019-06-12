In Com Staff June 12 2019, 4.51 pm June 12 2019, 4.51 pm

Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh have teamed up for the first time for a film called Manmadhudhu 2. As is already known, the shoot for the film has been progressing at a brisk pace and we often see the actor sharing some or the other BTS pictures from the film's set. Recently, Samantha Akkineni wrapped up her portions for the film, after which Keerthy Suresh joined the sets. Keerthy is also said to have a cameo in this film and fans are excited to see her and Nagarjuna together. Now, the makers have revealed that the teaser of the film will be disclosed on June 13, 2019.

Taking to Twitter, the makers announced that on June 13th, fans will get to see the teaser of this family entertainer. Interestingly, the teaser of Saaho is also set to release on the same date. Manmadhudu 2 stars Rakul Preet Singh and Akshara Gowda as the leading ladies, and is being helmed by Rahul Ravindran. This film also stars Lakshmi, Devadarshini and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles. Recently, a schedule was wrapped up in Portugal and that is where Samantha shot for her portions. Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel to the 2002 released movie with the same title and was directed by Rahul Ravindran only. The story is said to be revolving around a couple who has a huge age gap.