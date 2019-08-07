In Com Staff August 07 2019, 5.01 pm August 07 2019, 5.01 pm

Nagarjuna fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next, titled Manmadhudhu 2. Ever since the teaser was released, fans have been waiting to see Nagarjuna in this role. As already known, apart from Nagarjuna, the film also stars Rakul Preet, Lakshmi, Devadarshini and Vennela Kishore. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film is set to see a release on August 9. Now, the makers have confirmed that the film has been given a U/A certificate by the CBFC! Although some reports state that the film was not given any cuts, few states that many scenes containing indecent words were chopped off.

The makers posted the CBFC certificate on Twitter and announced the happy news. It has also come to notice that the whole film has a duration of 2 hours and 35 minutes. A few reports state that the Board has asked the makers to delete scenes where indecency has been shown. In fact, a report also states that a scene where Rakul is seen kissing another actress has been asked to be deleted. The same report also states that a scene where moaning is heard, that also has been asked to be deleted. Although the makers have mentioned now and again that the film is a family-friendly one, looks like it might not be so! Samantha Akkineni will also be seen playing a part in this film. Manmadhudhu 2 has been shot extensively in Portugal.

See the tweet here: