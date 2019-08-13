In Com Staff August 13 2019, 3.22 pm August 13 2019, 3.22 pm

Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest release Manmadhudu 2 has been receiving mixed reviews and a lot of flak for 'objectionable' scenes. However, Manmadhudu 2 has been having a rather lacklustre run and has reportedly not done the expected business in its first week. The movie is produced by the Annapurna Studios, Manam Enterprises, Viacom18 Studios & Anandi Art Creations. A good chunk of the profit or loss will go to the Akkineni family as they own both Annapurna Studios and Manam Enterprises.

On the day of release, Manmadhudu 2 made 4.89 crores worldwide and on the second day, this rose to 8.1 crores. If the movie makes the same amounts daily on an average, it could be declared a hit in six days. Theatres in Nizam and greater Andhra region together showed a business of 3.72 crores, which rose to 5.4 on day-2. The worldwide total - including the numbers declared by the theatres in the US and other major markets like Karnataka together took the collection to 8.1 crores by the end of day-2.

Hours after its release, Manmadhudu 2 had drawn flak for having shown Rakul Preet kissing a female actor without her consent. The censor board had sought some cuts and voice cuts in the movie to grant it a U/A certificate and the filmmakers had reportedly complied.