Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest release Manmadhudu 2 has been receiving mixed reviews and a lot of flak for 'objectionable' scenes. However, Manmadhudu 2 has been having a rather lacklustre run and has reportedly not done the expected business in its first week. The movie is produced by the Annapurna Studios, Manam Enterprises, Viacom18 Studios & Anandi Art Creations. A good chunk of the profit or loss will go to the Akkineni family as they own both Annapurna Studios and Manam Enterprises.
On the day of release, Manmadhudu 2 made 4.89 crores worldwide and on the second day, this rose to 8.1 crores. If the movie makes the same amounts daily on an average, it could be declared a hit in six days. Theatres in Nizam and greater Andhra region together showed a business of 3.72 crores, which rose to 5.4 on day-2. The worldwide total - including the numbers declared by the theatres in the US and other major markets like Karnataka together took the collection to 8.1 crores by the end of day-2.
Hours after its release, Manmadhudu 2 had drawn flak for having shown Rakul Preet kissing a female actor without her consent. The censor board had sought some cuts and voice cuts in the movie to grant it a U/A certificate and the filmmakers had reportedly complied.
Though the edited version was released in the Indian subcontinent, the movie somehow ended up premiering in the US with the original scenes and Rakul Preet's scene, therefore, was not blurred out. This had led to a furore online and even Chinmayi Sriprada, who is married to the director of the movie, was trolled extensively. Nagarjuna's biggest grosser till date is Soggade Chinni Nayana, which collected 52 crores in share, for a budget of 15 crores. The actor usually sticks to a budget under 21 crores, but Manmadhudu was made with a budget of 23-25 crore. Nagarjuna will be next seen in Brahmastra, a Bollywood superhero movie being produced by Karan Johar. The movie also has the like of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia.