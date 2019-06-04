In Com Staff June 04 2019, 11.37 pm June 04 2019, 11.37 pm

For quite some time, there were doubts lingering over Keerthy Suresh's inclusion in Manmadhudu 2, the Nagarjuna starrer which has been shot in different parts in Europe. Recently, Samantha had shot for a special cameo appearance in the film, while young actress Akshara Gowda was roped in for the role of the second heroine. But, Keerthy's space in the film was in a state of ambiguity, until the director Rahul Ravindran himself cleared the air through his Twitter page on Tuesday evening.

Rahul shared a couple of snaps from the shooting spot, which confirmed the news. While Keerthy is seen cuddling with Nagarjuna in the first picture, the second one shows her sporting a cute smile. In line with her other pictures that surfaced the internet recently, Keerthy seems to have lost a lot of weight, prepping for her upcoming projects which include her big Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn in Badhaai Ho director's yet-to-be-titled film.

Keerthy is also busy with two other Telugu projects, both of which look equally promising. The first is Nagendra Nath's women-centric drama in which the actress plays a strong-minded woman going the long lengths to save her mates who get caught up in a women-trafficking incident. On the other hand, is her film with independent filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor. The project is about to go on floors in a month's time and is touted to be a feel-good drama.