Manmadhudu 2: Rahul Ravindran floors Nagarjuna fans with stunning stills!

Siddarthsrinivas April 19 2019, 1.21 pm April 19 2019, 1.21 pm

Rahul Ravindran’s directorial debut Chi La Sow was a runaway hit in the Telugu states, garnering a lot of love and attention from fans of the romance genre. Soon after that, the director finalised his new film with Tollywood star Nagarjuna, and is now busy shooting in Portugal. While the shoot has been briskly moving forward, Rahul decided to pump up some energy into the actor’s fans on Thursday evening, when he revealed two stills from the rushes of the film.

Calling it ‘fitness goals’, Rahul’s tweet showcased an incredibly fit Nagarjuna sweating it out with two belts. For a film that seemingly belongs to the romance genre, this is a moment that will leave all the fans cheering for sure.

On Thursday, Rahul had cleared the air about Rakul Preet’s inclusion in the film, which had a circle of doubt embracing it. The director tweeted saying that Rakul had been shooting with the team right from day one, bashing down rumours which said that the actress was forced to walk out of the film after Nagarjuna expressed his dissent over the actress’ new size zero look.

Contrary to some rumours, Rakul has been shooting with us from day one of the Portuguese schedule. We have all been gushing non-stop about how stunning she’s looking and thanking our lucky stars that we got her. What an incredible talent she is💛💛💛 Love to all😊😊😊 — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) April 18, 2019

Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel-in-spirit to Nagarjuna’s 2002 hit outing Manmadhudu. The film is touted to be a romantic entertainer that will have loads of space for comedy as well. Recently, Nagarjuna’s daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni confirmed that she will be playing a special appearance in the film, but did not divulge anything further about her role. Right now, Rahul and his team are busy with the Portuguese schedule of the film, which will reportedly go on for another two weeks.