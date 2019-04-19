image
Manmadhudu 2: Rahul Ravindran floors Nagarjuna fans with stunning stills!

Rahul Ravindran shares stills of Nagarjuna from the sets of Manmadhudu 2 to pump up the excitement amongst his fans.

