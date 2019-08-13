Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2 was in the news for the hype it created, till the movie was released. Now, a day after the movie's release, it is in the news again but in a different sort of light. This movie, starring Nagarjuna shows the story of a middle-aged man who wants to avoid getting hitched but is forced to agree to marriage by his family. He gets a friend to act as his girlfriend to escape marriage and what transpires is the theme of the movie.
The Censor Board Film Certification committee had asked for some cuts, blurs and beeps on certain words and scenes which were inappropriate. The makers of the movie made the stipulated changes and received a U/A certificate. However, after release, it transpired that while the version released with the demanded edits in India, Manmadhudu 2 went to the screens in the US without these edits. Rakul Preet reportedly had a scene where she kisses Jhansi who plays one of the sisters of protagonist Nagarjuna. This scene, which was blurred in India, has now gone viral thanks to the American-Telugu amigos who saw it in the theatres there.
The weirdest casualty of the entire fiasco is Chinmayi Sripada, who is married to the movie's director Rahul Ravindran. The singer is vocal on social media on gender issues in the industry and therefore was targeted over the lip-lock sequence; some questioned the appropriateness of the scene and the worst comments ask Chinmayi if 'she had suggested it to her husband'. In the meanwhile, Manmadhudu 2 has fast become the most abused movie to release in recent times and Twitterati, in particular, have been wondering if Nagarjuna has been smudging the script. Rakul Preet will next be seen in the unnamed upcoming Tamil sci-fi movie, which will be directed by Ravikumar with Sivakarthikeyan as the hero. Rakul will also have a major role in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.