In Com Staff August 13 2019, 2.58 pm August 13 2019, 2.58 pm

Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2 was in the news for the hype it created, till the movie was released. Now, a day after the movie's release, it is in the news again but in a different sort of light. This movie, starring Nagarjuna shows the story of a middle-aged man who wants to avoid getting hitched but is forced to agree to marriage by his family. He gets a friend to act as his girlfriend to escape marriage and what transpires is the theme of the movie.

The Censor Board Film Certification committee had asked for some cuts, blurs and beeps on certain words and scenes which were inappropriate. The makers of the movie made the stipulated changes and received a U/A certificate. However, after release, it transpired that while the version released with the demanded edits in India, Manmadhudu 2 went to the screens in the US without these edits. Rakul Preet reportedly had a scene where she kisses Jhansi who plays one of the sisters of protagonist Nagarjuna. This scene, which was blurred in India, has now gone viral thanks to the American-Telugu amigos who saw it in the theatres there.