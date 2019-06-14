In Com Staff June 14 2019, 1.53 pm June 14 2019, 1.53 pm

Rahul Ravindran after having dabbled in front of the screens in films such as Moscowin Cauvery, Andhala Rakshasi, Vin Meengal and U Turn, donned a director's hat last year. He helmed a Telugu film Chi La Sow, which was a light-hearted rom-com and did good business at the box office. Starring Sushanth and Ruhani Sharma, the film was funded by Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Annapurna Studios. Buoyed by the success of his debut directorial, Rahul is ready with his second film Manmadhudu 2 starring Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh as the leads. The makers have unveiled the film's teaser and it appears that it is certainly going to entertain the audience.

Produced by Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios, the teaser gives an inkling of how the film is going to be. In Manmadhudu 2, lead man Nagarjuna seems to be having two dimensions to his character. Although his family believes this slightly older unmarried man to be a virgin, he actually is a Casanova. This film is a sequel of Manmadhudu of 2002, which was one of the highest grossing Telugu films that had Nagarjuna playing a man who hated women but to them, he was the most attractive. Eventually, he gets tamed by heroine Sonali Bendre in the film.