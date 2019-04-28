Manmadhudu 2: THIS actress is going to be seen playing a special cameo in the Nagarjuna-Rakul film!

In Com Staff April 28 2019, 6.50 pm April 28 2019, 6.50 pm

Nagarjuna is currently working on his upcoming romantic entertainer Manmadhudu 2, which is being directed by Chi La Sow fame Rahul Ravindran. The shooting is currently on in Portugal. Reports have been stating that a lot of portions in the film will be shot in Europe itself. A few stills from the movie have been already released by the makers and needless to say Nag and his lead actress Rakul Preet Singh are looking fabulous together. Now, the latest update that has come forward is that Akshara Gowda has been picked to do a cameo in the film!

The actress confirmed on Twitter that she is doing a special cameo in the film which will be an integral part in the story. Akshara also confirmed that neither is she playing the second lead actress nor is she going to do an extended cameo in the film. Reports state that the makers had auditioned almost 30 actresses before signing on Akshara. This sure is some exciting news and we cannot wait to see how she performs in this film! Many videos are also floating online which show the extreme workout that the two leads have been doing. Fans are extremely excited to see how young Nag looks in this film!

Let me stand corrected !! It’s a SPECIAL APPEARANCE (cameo)not even an extended one :) but super-special , super-excited and prestigious ❤️ !! Thanks to @iamnagarjuna@23_rahulr ❤️🙏 !! N thank u @LMKMovieManiac and @rameshlaus for all ur support 🤗👍🙏 #Manmadhudu2 https://t.co/y7MVE09Hh0 — Akshara Gowda (@iAksharaGowda) April 28, 2019

Chaitan Bharadwaj is composing the music for this film. Nagarjuna and P. Kiran are producing the movie under Manam Enterprises and Anandi Art Creations banners in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Stay tuned for more updates on this film!