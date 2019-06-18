In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.30 am June 18 2019, 1.30 am

One of the most awaited announcements in recent times is that of Ponniyin Selvan, the next big directorial of ace director Mani Ratnam following his blockbuster Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The director is yet to put out an official word on the same, but the buzz surrounding the cast and crew has already hit the zenith. After the news on Karthi’s inclusion came onto the marquee, Aishwarya Rai confirmed her spot through an interview a few weeks ago. While things were moving positively for the team, veteran actor-director Manobala has come out saying that Ponniyin Selvan is a highly unlucky project, in one of his recent interviews.

“Ponniyin Selvan is a project which I myself had started, but it got halted due to some issues. It is a very unlucky project to take up. People take it up, organize a launch event and then end up in the hospital. First, it was MGR, then Kamal Haasan, AV Chettiar and also Naga. After watching Baahubali, making period epics has been on the list for many directors. Let’s see how it goes,” he said. In line with his comment, rumours on Mani Ratnam being admitted in the hospital had also come out on Sunday night, but his spokesperson has confirmed that it was just for a regular checkup.