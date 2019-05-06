Maragadha Naanayam ARK Saravanan’s next with Arya has been titled Minnal Veeran

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 2.49 pm May 06 2019, 2.49 pm

Director ARK Saravanan was in the news recently regarding his next project. The talented filmmaker’s first directorial was the sleeper hit Maragadha Naanayam in 2017 which featured Aadhi Pinisetty, Nikki Galrani along with a long list of comedians. The film brought the director the necessary name and fame and he was expected to do more films with acclaimed producers. There was also a talk that eminent producer AM Rathnam will be bankrolling Saravanan’s next venture. But this film was dropped for reasons unknown.

We had earlier reported that current forerunner in production, Studio Green would be funding Saravanan’s next project. We had even told you that producer Gnanavel Raja and director Saravanan had gone on a location recce to Fiji islands. We stated that Arya is in talks for this project. Now we have additional input on this matter. Our sources close to the team shed light on the title of this project. They say, “The team has zeroed in on the title Minnal Veeran”.

This gets interesting because ARK Saravanan begun a project with Atharvaa and Parvathi Nair some time ago titled Minnal Veeran. The shooting of this film also went on for a while and later shelved. Therefore, we are not sure if it is the same story that the director will be shooting with Arya or a fresh one with retaining the title alone. We would get to know as the project proceeds further. As of now Studio Green coming on board to produce a film for Saravanan is hopeful and promising for the young filmmaker. We would update you as and when we get to know more details. Stay tuned until then!