  3. Regional
Maragadha Naanayam ARK Saravanan’s next with Arya has been titled Minnal Veeran

Regional

Maragadha Naanayam ARK Saravanan’s next with Arya has been titled Minnal Veeran

According to our sources, the team has zeroed in on the title Minnal Veeran.

back
Aadhi PinisettyAM RathnamARK SaravananAtharvaaMinnal VeeranNikki GalraniParvathi NairTrending In South
nextChennai box office: The Avengers continue to top, K13 is a surprise 2nd

within